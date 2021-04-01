click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Filmnation Entertainment

PAYBACK Cassie (Carey Mulligan) acts drunk in bars to trap would-be sexual assaulters like Neil (Christopher Mintz-Plasse), in five-time Academy Award nominee Promising Young Woman, available at Redbox.

What's it rated? R

When? 2021

Where's it showing? Redbox

If you've ever been the drunk girl at the bar, you're probably familiar with Cassie's plight—you get in a spot where you need some help or someone to show a bit of kindness and call you an Uber, but instead some skeezy dude decides you're an easy lay and decides to be the "nice guy" who brings you home. But Cassie has some secrets up her sleeve, and No. 1 is that she really isn't drunk, she's just good at playing the part to find out which guy is going to take the bait and soon learn his lesson.

She still lives at home with mom and dad, is a medical school dropout whiling away her days pouring coffee and plotting revenge for someone named Nina who we know is no longer around and has left a gaping wound in Cassie's life. Carey Mulligan is fantastic here—darkened and stuck but never void of emotion, instead painting a complicated character who toes the line between chaos and moral justice. I can't talk too much about the plot of the film without giving away major spoilers—and do yourself a favor, watch this without reading a whole lot about it. It's much more delicious, twisty-turny, and surprising that way.

The old adage of "hurt people hurt people" is in full force here. Cassie is damaged and sad but also angry and reckless enough to make hell, consequences be damned. This film and Mulligan are worth all the hype they've been getting. This is a revenge flick on steroids, and watching dirtbags get their comeuppance is so satisfying. It's written and directed by Emerald Fennell (Careful How You Go). (113 min.) Δ