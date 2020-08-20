Got a News Tip?
August 20, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Project Power 

click to enlarge POWER UP (Left to right) Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dominique Fishback, and Kyanna Simpson star in the new Netflix sci-fi action film, Project Power.

Photo Courtesy Of Netflix

POWER UP (Left to right) Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dominique Fishback, and Kyanna Simpson star in the new Netflix sci-fi action film, Project Power.

What's it rated? R

When? 2020

Where's it showing? Netflix

Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman co-direct this sci-fi action film about an experimental drug that when taken gives five minutes of a superpower, though each user is affected differently. One might become bulletproof while another may acquire chameleon-like camouflage.

When the drug arrives on the streets of New Orleans, a teenage drug dealer (Dominique Fishback), a cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), and an ex-soldier (Jamie Foxx) must team up to find those behind the drug and take them down.

It's a pretty silly premise, and the cast is a lot better than the material they're given to work with, but there are some good action sequences, splatter-core gore, and some well-placed humor. Like The Old Guard, it's not a great film, but with theaters shuttered and first-run movies few and far between, I'll take it! (113 min.) Δ

