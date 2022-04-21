Princess (Prinzessin) 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Directory Films

HER KNIGHT Josef (Fabian Krüger) is a full-blown alcoholic on a downward trajectory until his half-sister and his niece, Nina (Lia Hahne), move next door, giving him something to live for. But when Nina grows up, can Josef inspire her to fight her own demons? Watch Princess, screening as part of the SLOIFF, to find out.

What's it rated? Not rated

When? 2022

Where's it showing? April 27 in the Palm Theatre in SLO at 6:30 p.m.; April 28 in Park Cinemas in Paso Robles at 7 p.m.; May 1 in Downtown Centre at 10:15 a.m. and virtually all day.

Writer-director Peter Luisi helms this story of addiction and redemption. When we meet Josef (Fabian Krüger), he's deep in the bottle, spending his days drinking until he's blackout drunk. He's so out of it he misses his mother's funeral, and when his half-sister, Karin (Anne Haug), shows up to tell him she inherited half the house he lives in and she wants to sell, he refuses.

With no other choices available, the struggling single mother moves into the second apartment with her young daughter, Nina (Lia Hahne), who quickly charms Josef and inspires him to overcome his addiction ... but can he? He wants to do the right thing, but his weakness for alcohol is overwhelming, and Karin has no patience for him.

The second half of the film takes place 35 years later. Karin has died, and at the funeral, Josef (now played by Matthias Habich) discovers that Nina (now played by Johanna Bantzer) is in trouble, and that her family has abandoned her.

Beautifully acted, written, and directed, Princess conjures powerful emotions as it explores the weaknesses and strengths of the human spirit. It's painful to watch but poignant and honest about its subject matter. (in German and English; 101 min.) Δ