The historic 1893 Price Anniversary House in Pismo Beach hosts its Victorian Christmas Open House event on Thursday, Nov. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to dress in Victorian attire. Refreshments made from authentic Victorian recipes will be served.

Tickets are $25 and are available at my805tix.com. The house is located at 100 Rancho Pismo Drive, Pismo Beach. Call (805) 773-4854 or visit pricepark.org for more information. Δ