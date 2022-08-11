click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of 20th Century Studios And Davis Entertainment

PREDATOR PREQUEL Naru (Amber Midthunder, center), a Comanche hunter, longs to complete her right of passage in which she hunts prey that is also hunting her, but she gets more than she bargained for in Prey, streaming on Hulu.

What's it rated? R

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Hulu

Dan Tractenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) directs this prequel to the Predator franchise that began with Predator (1987), followed by three sequels and two films in a crossover mashup, Alien vs. Predator. This film presents Predator's origin story as it hunts in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, taking out wolves, bears, fur trappers, and Native Americans.

Naru (Amber Midthunder), a skilled female hunter who dreams of being a warrior, is yet unproven. She wants to complete her right of passage by hunting a mountain lion, bear, or some other big predator that could easily kill her. Instead, she finds herself opposite an alien creature (Dane DiLiegro) who's traveled to Earth to bag trophies like the skulls and spines of the creatures it hunts and kill. Is it unkillable, or is Naru clever enough to find a way?

It's a gripping story with an engaging protagonist. Naru is dismissed by the men and misunderstood by the women of her tribe, but she's fierce and determined, and we're rooting for her. Prey is a worthy successor to the 1987 original and proves the franchise has better places to go than Alien vs. Predator. (99 min.) Δ