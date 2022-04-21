Presidents shouldn't be above the law 

It's no secret that Congress is polarized. Rarely does an issue receive strong bipartisan support. That's why it's so striking that four out of five voters agree that we must do more to safeguard our democracy from presidential corruption.

No president, regardless of party, should be able to exploit weaknesses in our political system for their personal gain. That's where the Protecting Our Democracy Act comes in. If passed, it would prevent future abuse of presidential power and corruption, increase transparency, and ensure presidents of either party can be held accountable.

If the average person used their office for personal gain, they'd go to jail. If the average person could pardon themselves, there would be no rule of law. Therefore, no president should be above the law. It's just common sense.

I'm urging Congress to pass the Protecting Our Democracy Act. It's time we put safeguards in place to prevent a corrupt president of any party from abusing the power of their office.

Mehdi Soleimankhani

Los Osos