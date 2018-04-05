Prefumo body identified as Kristen Marti 

The San Luis Obispo Police Department confirmed that a body found during a large-scale search of Prefumo Canyon is that of 26-year-old Kristen Marti.

In an April 2 press release, the department said that an autopsy had been conducted, but officials declined to give a cause of death, stating that the investigation was still ongoing.

MASSIVE SEARCH San Luis Obispo Police Department confirmed the body of a female found in Prefumo Canyon is that of 26-year-old Kristen Marti. Members of the SLO County Sheriff's Search and rescue team (pictured) participated in the March 25 search.

"Investigators have been in close contact with the Marti family throughout this investigation," the department's release stated.

Marti, a SLO resident, was reported missing on Jan. 18. Police said she was last seen on Jan. 9 in the 1800 block of Prefumo Canyon Road. On March 25, SLO police and members of other law enforcement agencies conducted a search of the canyon, where a K-9 search and rescue team found a body, later identified as Marti's, in a creek near the roadway.

Shortly after the body was discovered, investigators confirmed that they were investigating Marti's case as a homicide. As of April 4, the department has not announced any arrests in Marti's case. Police previously said they had identified a person of interest in the case but did not release his identity.

Anyone with information about the case is can contact the SLOPD at (805) 781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.