Powerhouse soul and R&B band Thee Sinseers play the Fremont on March 24 

Soak up all the soul this Friday, March 24, when the Fremont Theater and Good Vibez presents opening act The Altons, a soul rock group with a Latin twist, followed by powerhouse soul and R&B group Thee Sinseers (8 p.m.; all ages; $22.50 at seetickets.us).

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Good Vibez

PHAT SOUL East LA's soul and R&B act, Thee Sinseers, plays the Fremont Theater on March 24.

The headliner hails from East LA and is part of a resurgence of modern soul music. Led by multi-instrumentalist, producer, and singer-songwriter Joseph Quiñones, the band features a phat horn section and tight rhythm section, plus harmony vocals by Adriana Flores, Bryan Ponce, and Luis Carpio. This one's going to be off the charts.

Also this week at the Fremont, LNGHL presents The Coast is Alive featuring James Kaye, Wynn, Kody Balboa, and special guests on Saturday, March 25 (8 p.m.; all ages; $18 at seetickets.us). Don't miss these hip-hop artists with ties to the Central Coast.

Dig the Bee Gees? Who doesn't? Bee Gees tribute act Stayin' Alive plays Sunday, March 26 (7 p.m.; all ages; $34.50 to $64.50 at eventbrite.com). Hear hits like "Night Fever," "Jive Talkin," "How Deep Is Your Love," "You Should Be Dancing," "Nights on Broadway," and of course "Stayin' Alive."

Yacht rock fans, mark your calendar for next Thursday, March 30, when Yächtly Crëw pulls into harbor (8 p.m.; all ages; $23 at seetickets.us) to play the soft rock hits.

Take your medicine, numbskull

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Good Medicine Presents

COLORADO GALS Good Medicine and Numbskull present neo-acoustic super group Big Richard at The Siren on March 29.

Numbskull and Good Medicine present Moonshiner Collective with special guest Wolf Jett at The Siren on Saturday, March 25 (7:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; $20 at goodmedicinepresents.com). Moonshiner is Dan Curcio and friends playing their own brand of rock, blues, and Americana.

Good Medicine and Numbskull also present Big Richard with special guest Miss Leo & The Handsome Fellers at The Siren on Wednesday, March 29 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $10 at goodmedicinepresents.com). Opener Miss Leo is a New Times Music Awards winner, and Big Richard is a neo-acoustic super group made up of four well-established Colorado musicians.

In yet another Good Medicine and Numbskull show, Daniel Rodriguez plays The Siren next Thursday, March 30 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $15 at goodmedicinepresents.com). The Colorado singer-songwriter was a founding member of Elephant Revival, and in 2019 he began touring solo and released Your Heart the Stars the Milky Way.

Also at The Siren ...

This Thursday, March 23, check out English and Welsh folkgrass from The Trials of Cato and old timey music from The SLO Pickers (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $17 at eventbrite.com).

Heartless, a Heart tribute act, plays The Siren on Friday, March 24 (7:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; $17 presale at eventbrite.com). Hear hits such as "Crazy on You," "Barracuda," and "Magic Man."

Left On Tenth plays Tuesday, March 28 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; free). This group of friends started playing together in 2016 in Montana and mixes a "variety of genres from funky groves, to hard driving rock, to reggae inspired tunes, to slower sensual ballads," according to their bio.

Local gal wins bluegrass grant

Big congratulations to Santa Margarita's Azere Wilson, who was one of a handful of recipients of a 2023 Arnold Schulz Fund grant from the International Bluegrass Music Association, which she's using to complete her debut album.

"If I had to pick a genre, I would call my music roots influenced by the Americana, blues, jazz, and bluegrass music from the early 1900s," she explained. "I love to bring a bit of music education and a bit of history during my live sets and play old tunes many people have never heard. I've been playing around SLO county for a little over a year now and am so grateful for the support I've received from the musicians and people in our community."

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Azere Wilson

WINNER! The International Bluegrass Music Association awarded Santa Margarita resident Azere Wilson a 2023 Arnold Schulz Fund grant to complete her debut album. See her March 23 at the Raconteur Room, April 1 at Art and Soul, April 14 at Old Town Wine and Brew, and April 20 at Sensorio.

Wilson has a number of upcoming local shows: Thursday, March 23, at Atascadero's Raconteur Room; Saturday, April 1, in SLO's Art and Soul; Friday, April 14, in Orcutt's Old Town Wine and Brew; and Thursday, April 20, at Paso's Senorio.

"Arnold Shultz was a Black fiddler, guitarist, bluegrass musician, and mentor to Bill Monroe," Wilson explained. "Many people don't know the history and role Black musicians played in bluegrass and Americana music, and this grant helps to foster awareness and encourage and support musicians of color to pursue Bluegrass music. I am so excited to be a part of this."

Hippies unite!

Psychedelic neo-progressive folk jazz act Zen Mountain Poets will release their new album, Stellar Ignition, this Saturday, March 25, at the Olde Ale House in Los Osos (5 to 8 p.m.). The new recording is a great leap forward for the local group.

As the album begins with "Grow," a kind of chant with the various harmony voices layering in, it's immediately clear Zen Mountain Poets have evolved into a sophisticated musical outfit. They retain their laid-back hippie vibe, but this new record surpasses earlier recordings by galaxies.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Zen Moutain Poets

ZEN OUT Psychedelic neo-progressive folk jazz act Zen Mountain Poets release their new album on March 25, at the Olde Ale House in Los Osos.

They're a jamming, triptastic, powerhouse of peaceful vibes, psychedelic synergy, and philosophic ecstasy bursting with really amazing instrumentation and harmony vocals. When guest artist Talia Ortega's flute cuts into "Times Waves," you get an immediate sonic high. Great percussion and a chorus of soaring voices close that second track.

As the album continues through its eight tracks, it takes listeners on a music journey of sounds and words that exude an openness to the universe. This group will absolutely shoot you with their good vibes ray gun.

If this kind of music is your jam, don't miss Billy Clayton (vocals, rhythm guitar), Robin Saxer (vocals, keyboards, ukulele, French horn, accordion), Anthony Roselli (drums, harmonica, vocals), and Syd Carr (bass) during their album release party. Wait till they get to their Western track, "Cuddle Up." What a foot-stomping hoot!

More music ...

The Dulcie Taylor Trio plays Paso's Tooth & Nail this Friday, March 24 (4 to 7 p.m.; free). Her band includes guitarist George Nauful, head of MesaBluemoon Recordings, and Central Coast percussionist Tracy Morgan. Dulcie's YouTube Channel has 3.5 million views, and her EPs from 2020 and 2021 currently have more than 500,000 streams worldwide.

Opera SLO hosts a spring recital and high tea this Saturday, March 25, in the Arroyo Grande Community Center (doors at 11:30 a.m.; $40 tickets by calling Gretchen Weckstein at (805) 473-1366 or Elisabeth Koch-Murray at (805) 595-6507). Expect "an afternoon of delicious teas and treats set to beautiful music from Broadway, Disney, and opera," organizers announced.

The Basin Street Regulars host Gypsy jazz quartet the Big Sirs of Swing with opening act the Ernest Righetti High School Jazz Band at the Pismo Beach Vets Hall on Sunday, March 26 (1 p.m.; all ages; $10 at my805tix.com). Bring your instrument and join in for an 11 a.m. jam. The Big Sirs play the music of Django Reinhardt and Stéphane Grappelli, who originated the Gypsy Jazz genre in France in the 1930s.

Festival Mozaic presents Jonah Kim with Trio Barclay in the Cuesta College Performing Arts Center this Sunday, March 26 (2 p.m.; $38 to $87 at ovationtix.com). Festival Mozaic's Artist-in-Residence Jonah Kim brings his Trio Barclay to SLO after performing in South Korea to rave reviews. The trio also includes violinist Dennis Kim and pianist Sean Kennard playing the Kim original Blue Stairs Violin and Cello Duo as well as Dvoák's Piano Trio No. 4 "Dumky," Beethoven's Cello Sonata No. 3, and Sheridan Seyfried's Piano Trio. Δ

Contact Senior Staff Writer Glen Starkey at gstarkey@newtimesslo.com.