Popping up 

Dine out: Farmhouse Corner Market just opened on June 1 (see this week's Flavor feature). The restaurant will be serving breakfast and lunch daily. The marketplace will provide wholesome snacks and to-go meals, fresh juice, coffee and beverages, curated produce, groceries and treats, unique flower arrangements, and homemade gourmet ice cream. Oh, and guess what? They're hiring. Call (805) 465-7900 if you're looking for a cool job. Farmhouse is located on the corner of Farmhouse Lane and Highway 227 in San Luis Obispo, across from the airport. ... Join young Cal Poly pop-up phenom (and now cookbook author) Jimmy Wong of the pop-up restaurant DENCH on Friday, June 7, from 6 to 11 p.m. at Kreuzberg for a night of Asian-American inspired California cuisine. At $65 per person, you get to have a pre-party, dinner, cocktails, and dessert, plus a private bar during and after dinner (Kreuzberg is at 685 Higuera St. in SLO; tickets at kreuzbergcalifornia.com). Δ

