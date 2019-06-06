Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

June 06, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

Popping up 

By

Dine out: Farmhouse Corner Market just opened on June 1 (see this week's Flavor feature). The restaurant will be serving breakfast and lunch daily. The marketplace will provide wholesome snacks and to-go meals, fresh juice, coffee and beverages, curated produce, groceries and treats, unique flower arrangements, and homemade gourmet ice cream. Oh, and guess what? They're hiring. Call (805) 465-7900 if you're looking for a cool job. Farmhouse is located on the corner of Farmhouse Lane and Highway 227 in San Luis Obispo, across from the airport. ... Join young Cal Poly pop-up phenom (and now cookbook author) Jimmy Wong of the pop-up restaurant DENCH on Friday, June 7, from 6 to 11 p.m. at Kreuzberg for a night of Asian-American inspired California cuisine. At $65 per person, you get to have a pre-party, dinner, cocktails, and dessert, plus a private bar during and after dinner (Kreuzberg is at 685 Higuera St. in SLO; tickets at kreuzbergcalifornia.com). Δ

New Times contributor Beth Giuffre is inspired to find delicious eats. Send your newsy nibbles and bites through the editor at clanham@newtimesslo.com.

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Bites

  |  

More Bites »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Midweek romance: Tolosa in Edna Valley features its sister winery, Perinet, every third Wednesday after work Read More

  2. Wine history Read More

  3. Savor the flavor Read More

  4. Causes Read More

  5. Choices Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation