Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

April 08, 2021 Opinion » Letters

Polystyrene should be banned in SLO County 

As a small group striving to improve lives through environmental awareness and actions, we were shocked and dismayed by the recent Integrated Waste Management Authority (IWMA) decision to postpone implementing the SLO County ban on polystyrene and expanded polystyrene (aka Styrofoam). This decision is a backward step for environmental responsibility on the Central Coast, and it explicitly runs counter to the message on the IWMA website that notes, "Plastic No. 6 (polystyrene) is a lightweight material that easily finds its way into the environment, where it can leach toxic chemicals." And "Styrene, a component of polystyrene, has been found in 100 percent of human fat tissue samples dating back to 1986. It is known to cause cancer in animals, and suspected to be both cancerous and a neurotoxin for humans."

It is hard to understand why elected officials representing some areas of San Luis Obispo County would choose to repeal an ordinance that is beneficial to the health and well-being of their constituents.

The county ordinance banning polystyrene was passed in 2019 (Ordinance No. 2019-1), and a new county ordinance (Ordinance No. 2021-3-1) to rescind the ban is scheduled for a public hearing and final vote on April 14. We urge all community members who share our concern to participate in this public hearing and let your voice be heard.

Kay Lewis

Creation Care Committee of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church

San Luis Obispo

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Spring Arts Annual: As the pandemic surge lulls, both virtual and in-person arts activities are ready to bring you joy
Menus Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Stop dangerous drilling! Read More

  2. NIMBY magic Read More

  3. On dunes and history Read More

  4. Rethink renewables Read More

  5. Why isn't there a COVID-19 vaccine waitlist? Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation