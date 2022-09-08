Polio is back—where are we going with this? 

The alert has gone out that polio has been detected in a New York water treatment plant. So, we add that to monkeypox and the ongoing COVID-19 variant. Where are we going with this?

First off, it's just the ongoing fearmongering that the federal government is engaged in to exert control over the population. The draconian shutdown of our country was over the top.

Polio was a disease that disappeared. A vigorous vaccination program and a requirement for immigrants to be immunized before entry to the United States assured that the paralyzing scourge was no longer to be feared. Now polio seems to be back. Smallpox (disguised as monkeypox) is back. Upticks in COVID-19 are back. On our southern border, estimates of 100,000 people from more than 100 different countries, including Central America and Africa where diseases we've long eliminated continue to be a health risk, are allowed to flood into this country unimmunized, untested, and put on buses to be dispersed among the 48 continental states.

I come to one conclusion: If this "crying wolf" should be taken seriously, why isn't the southern border shut?

Jan Lipski

Vandenberg Village