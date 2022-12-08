Plenty of crafty gifts await at these upcoming makers markets and pop-up shops 

Tired of holiday shopping at big-box stores or on Amazon? San Luis Obispo County has a bounty of local makers markets coming up this month so you can shop for out-of-the-box gifts. We highlighted 10 pop-up markets where you can find locally made goods and crafts this holiday season.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of SLOcally Made

SHOP LOCAL Cindy Sassaman, of Beryl Jewelry Design, is one of the many local artisans whose work will be on sale at the SLOcally Made Market, located in downtown San Luis Obispo.

SLOcally Made Market

At this temporary brick-and-mortar shop in the heart of downtown San Luis Obispo, crafting sisters Sadie Rodgers and Kerry Long compile the works of dozens of local makers, selling handmade items from paintings and prints, to clothes, pottery, jewelry, leather goods, soaps, and much more.

881 Higuera St., SLO; Dec. 4 to 24, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; slocally-made.com.

Handcrafted for the Holidays at Studios on the Park

Wall art, jewelry, glass, ceramics, woodworking, textiles, and more await at Studios on the Park in downtown Paso Robles this month. "This show is a timely showcase of fine craftspeople and their work," reads an event description. "People can find unique handmade gifts for every taste and price point."

1130 Pine St., Paso Robles; Nov. 30 to Dec. 30; studiosonthepark.org.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of House Of Honey

FIND CRAFTS The San Luis Obispo Public Market is hosting a holiday makers market on Dec. 10 and 11, which will feature the works of 50 local craftspeople.

Holiday Makers Market at the SLO Public Market

The SLO Public Market is hosting its second annual holiday market alongside Makeshift Muse, a local organizer for makers. At the two-day event, you can find 50 local craftspeople selling handmade items paired with live music, workshops, food, and drinks.

3845 South Higuera St., SLO; Dec. 10 and 11, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; slopublicmarket.com.

Cambria Christmas Market

Shop for gifts at one of the most celebrated holiday events on the Central Coast: the Cambria Christmas Market. This market honors European tradition—so in addition to the various local handmade goods that will be for sale, the market will also have an authentic German booth, featuring "the best in handmade, imported German Christmas décor, including nutcrackers and smokers, glass-blown ornaments, and more," according to the market's website.

Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive, Cambria, Nov. 25 to Dec. 23, 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; cambriachristmasmarket.com.

Barrett Block Holiday Market at Linnaea's Cafe

Linnaea's Cafe beckons you to its patio garden on Saturday, Dec. 10, for a special holiday market. Here you'll find local and handcrafted gifts, including jewelry, art, and herbal goods.

1110 Garden St., SLO; Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; linnaeas.com.

Streets of Vintage Flea Market

This Oxnard-based market travels the Central Coast with its unique handmade and vintage items. The market will make an appearance at the downtown SLO farmers' market on Dec. 15, just in time for your last-minute gift shopping.

Downtown SLO; Dec. 15, 6 to 8:30 p.m.; streetsofvintagefleamarket.com.

Christmas at The Carrisa

click to enlarge Photo By Camillia Lanham

DECK THE HALLS The wildly festive and impeccably decorated Carrisa in downtown San Luis Obispo has food, drinks, and local goods that will make great gifts.

Step into the wildly festive Carrisa, enjoy a drink, and find that last gift for a friend or loved one. Located in the heart of downtown SLO, the Carrisa is a private event space but is open to the public during this special holiday pop-up. Check out its website for the schedule.

736 Higuera St., SLO; open through Dec. 23; thecarrisa.com.

Atascadero Winter Wonderland

More than 75 tons of snow will turn downtown Atascadero into a literal winter wonderland on Dec. 9. Go for the snow slide, stay for the shopping. More than 50 local craft and food vendors will be at the event, which will also feature performances from local music and dance groups.

Sunken Gardens, 6505 El Camino Real, Atascadero; Dec. 9, 5 to 9 p.m.; visitatascadero.com.

Mid-State Fair Winter Market

Mid-State Fair in December? Why not! A winter market will take over the Paso Robles Event Center from Dec. 9 through 11 with vendors selling jewelry, apparel, fashion accessories, home décor, health and beauty products, art, antiques, handmade eats, used items, and more. The event is free, with food available to purchase.

Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles; Dec. 9, noon to 4 p.m.; Dec. 10 and 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; midstatefair.com.

Derby Wine Estates Christmas Market

A pop-up market with two dozen local vendors is coming to Derby Wine Estates on Dec. 17. Jewelry, apparel, photography, food, wine—it's all there.

525 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles; Dec. 17, noon to 4 p.m.; derbywineestates.com. Δ

Assistant Editor Peter Johnson wants more makers markets. Reach him at pjohnson@newtimesslo.com.