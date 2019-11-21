Got a News Tip?
November 21, 2019 Opinion » Letters

Please define your terms 

Can the Democratic-Socialists, old-fashioned Socialists, Progressive Democrats, Progressives, DNC, and Communists please provide me with their definition of "income inequality"? If someone has the U.S. government's definition of "income inequality," I would like to see that too.

Oh, you mean these words are just "talking points"?

The utopia of having "income equality" for the roughly 8 billion people on this planet is totally unattainable and rightfully so! When individual drive, desire to succeed, and creativity is not rewarded but instead complacency is, civilization will fail.

Philip Mordaunt

San Luis Obispo

