Pismo's new Pequín restaurant dishes up Mexican fare with Central Coast flair 

Melding the bold flavors of his childhood with locally sourced ingredients, Pequín Coastal Cocina executive chef Frank Barajas, of Santa Maria, hopes his new restaurant will fill a void in the area for elevated, Mexican-inspired cuisine.

Launched on June 28 and replacing Somerset Grill at Vespera Resort on Pismo Beach, Pequín is named for one of Barajas' favorite childhood spices—a brilliant red chili pepper packing more heat than a jalapeño.

Introducing adventurous diners to the "Baja coastal" cuisine of his youth "has always been a dream of mine," Barajas said.

At Pequín, the culinary team will feature brunch and dinner options that bring "classic Mexican culinary techniques to the forefront using local ingredients and fresh flavors," he explained. "Sauces are not mounted with butter or thickened with flour. Proteins are seasoned and marinated in warm spices and citrus notes for a lighter touch."

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Vespera Resort On Pismo Beach

IT TAKES A TEAM From left, restaurant kitchen lead Briz Lopez-Olmedo, executive sous chef Frank Hipolito, and executive chef Frank Barajas consult during Pequín's grand opening on June 28.

Barajas said the inspiration for his dishes comes from the abundance of fresh fish and produce in California; traditional Mexican recipes from his parents, who were raised in Baja California and Michoacán; and "the street food I ate as a kid with my father in Tijuana, Mexico, which is only 30 minutes from San Diego, where I grew up."

Barajas' standout entrees—sourced from Morro Bay fish markets and Central Coast ranchers—include seafood pozole verde and sea bass in banana leaves, roasted tri-tip steak with salsa pequín and avocado salsa verde, and, of course, tacos.

"Tacos in all shapes, flavors, and sizes are always a favorite," Barajas said. "There will be lots of special preparations offered throughout the year to showcase some of the creative ways we can elevate the simple hand-held dish."

click to enlarge Photo By Cherish Whyte

LOCAL AND LATIN BOUNTY Pequín's seasonal menu showcases produce, seafood, and traditional ingredients from the Central Coast and Mexico. Grand opening samples included (from top to bottom) ahi tuna tostada, watermelon tomatillo salad, and dragon fruit ceviche.

The restaurant's swordfish al pastor tacos are already locally famous. The dish—complemented by crispy cheese, gooseberry salsa borracha, onion, cilantro, pineapple, and pop rock candy—earned Barajas top chef honors at the 16th annual Taste of Pismo competition last summer.

He also adores—and uniquely prepares—churros. Fried chicken and churros with white mole are served at brunch, while the dessert menu features the crisped pasties in a glass cloche filled with cinnamon vapor.

Ample vegetarian selections are inspired by local market produce. Among the chef's more popular options are watermelon tomatillo salad and dragon fruit ceviche with cucumber, Fresno chili, mango, red onion, avocado, and leche de tigre, or tiger's milk, a zesty marinade.

Rounding out the menu are rotating seasonal salsa selections as well as guacamole with traditional spices or a tasty alternative with strawberries and herbs.

Vespera Resort general manager David Morneau, of Arroyo Grande, said he's honored and excited to provide Barajas with "an outlet to cook what he loves and create dishes inspired by his 20-plus years of culinary experience."

Both Barajas and Morneau joined the Vespera Resort team last summer and are a formidable duo with vast culinary and hospitality experience.

Prior to relocating to the Central Coast, Barajas served as senior chef de cuisine at Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina and chef de cuisine at Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point.

click to enlarge Photo By Cherish Whyte

SEASIDE SIPS The expansive, sun-drenched Blend Bar, adjacent to the Pequín dining room, features tequila-focused signature cocktails, local wine and draft beer, fruity non-alcoholic drinks, and signature roasted Mexican coffee options.

Other previous stints included sous chef at Hilton San Diego Bayfront, executive chef at The Villas at The Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, and sous chef at Pala Casino Spa Resort, a Native American-owned property in San Diego County where he started his career.

He attended the culinary program at the now-closed Art Institute of California, San Diego.

Morneau, meanwhile, was formerly the director of rooms at the Ojai Valley Inn and served in the same capacity at The Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel in Chicago. He began his career at Fairmont Hotels & Resorts and eventually worked his way up the ranks to director of housekeeping at the Fairmont Pittsburgh.

He was also a contributing professor at Chicago's Kendall College and holds a bachelor's degree in hospitality management from Johnson & Wales University in Rhode island.

Morneau was thrilled to join forces with Barajas given his experience "developing menus, assisting with branding, and developing a culinary team for luxury properties on the rise," he said.

"Frank is an exceptional person and chef," Morneau added. "He is very passionate about his role as executive chef for the resort and is a true culinarian. I admire his creativity, sense of purpose, and passion for cooking amazing food."

Guests can enjoy Barajas' Baja coastal cuisine indoors or al fresco, with an ocean view and full bar. Signature cocktails range from the spicy mezcal-based Hot Lips and Honeydew Paloma to the Mango Collins and Brewjeria, a passion fruit beer mojito.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Vespera Resort On Pismo Beach

DOGGONE DELICIOUS Pequín's "Puppers" menu offers Brussels sprouts and carrots, beef patty, chicken breast, and peanut butter biscuit.

Menus for late-night bites and canine companions are available as well.

Live music is provided Saturdays and Sundays from 5 to 8 p.m., and special events, such as winemaker dinners, are offered throughout the year. On July 19, the resort will host a five-course winemaker dinner featuring Stephen Ross Wine Cellars.

Guests opting to overnight at the 124-room resort, an Autograph Collection Hotel, can also enjoy a second outdoor bar, poolside fare, and in-room dining, all of which are supervised by Barajas.

Long term, Barajas hopes his innovative menu turns heads and impresses palates for both locals and hotel guests.

"We welcome everyone into Pequín to give us a try," Morneau added, "and we hope everyone feels the passion our team has for this new concept." Δ

Flavor Writer Cherish Whyte's new favorite taco is Pequín's swordfish al pastor. Reach her at cwhyte@newtimesslo.com.