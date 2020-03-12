Pismo Beach seeks mural artist for Pier Plaza 

The Pismo Beach Parks, Recreation, and Beautification Commission is seeking an artist for its Pier Plaza Tile Art Mural Project. The mural is to be installed on the end-facing wall of the new Pier Plaza restroom, which has yet to be constructed.

The theme of the new mural is "Quintessential Pismo Beach" (figurative designs only, no abstract works will be accepted). Interested artists may submit multiple concepts (full color renderings or sketches with samples of colors to be used) to gorenielson@gmail (subject line: Pier Plaza Tile Art Mural). Applications are due by Friday, March 27, at midnight. A committee of judges will review submissions based on design, artistic merit, and the ability to complete the work by a deadline.