Pismo Beach opens up two grants for child care services 

Pismo Beach joined the ranks of the cities of San Luis Obispo and Grover Beach to boost its child care services, underscoring SLO County's investment in family-friendly workplace programs.

"It was inspired by the City Council hearing the struggles of people needing assistance with child care as they were looking to get back into the workforce," Pismo Beach City Manager James Lewis said.

click to enlarge File Photo Courtesy Of The City Of Pismo Beach

FAMILY FRIENDLINESS Pismo Beach partnered with the South County Chambers of Commerce to release two grants totaling $50,000 for individual and facility-driven child care services.

Residents looking after children and local professional service providers can apply for two grants. The individual scholarships called the Pismo Beach Childcare Assistance Grant will help people with support payments from three to 12 months. Out of the total $20,000 in funds, eligible applicants can receive at least $500 to a maximum of $2,000.

The second grant is meant for Pismo Beach facilities with child care services. Named the Childcare Expansion/Reopening Grant, the total $30,000 up for grabs can be used to pay costs of certification, regulatory requirements, and any physical improvements. Applicants can receive a minimum of $1,000 and a maximum of $10,000.

Pismo Beach partnered with the South County Chambers of Commerce, and the funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. The city requires all approved applicants to detail how the money was used by Dec. 31, 2022. Lewis added that increased city revenue through the possible expansions in child care services wasn't a factor in setting up the grants.

The deadline to apply for both scholarships is Nov. 19. Holly Leighton, the marketing and tourism coordinator of the chamber, told New Times that as of Nov. 8, they received four submissions for the individual scholarships and two for the facility grant.

"Oftentimes the high cost of child care can be a barrier for employees returning to work," Lewis said in a press release. Δ