The Paso Pinot Producers, organizers of the Pinot and Paella Festival, presented a check for $38,000 to the Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation (PRYAF) on Thursday, June 27. The funds were raised during the 16th annual event, which took place on Sunday, June 2. The festival has raised more than $450,000 for PRYAF and other local organizations over the years. Visit pinotandpaella.com for more information. Δ