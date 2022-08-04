click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Endeavor Content And Made Up Stories

GHOST FROM THE PAST When Laura (Toni Collette, right) turns out to have a secret past, her daughter, Andy (Bella Heathcote), begins to question their life together as both become targets, in the Netflix TV series Pieces of Her.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Netflix

Based on Karin Slaughter's book, Pieces of Her directed by Minkie Spiro follows Andy's (Bella Heathcote) quest to find out about her mother's (Toni Collette) murky past and discover the truth of where she came from. After mom Laura takes down a rogue gunman, she suddenly wants Andy to pack up and move away. Laura's reasons become slightly clearer when an intruder attempts to take her life, and Laura shoves Andy out the door with a destination and a mysterious blue suitcase full of cash.

The series attempts to intersperse clues to Laura's past with flashbacks of Laura as a rich young woman under her father's thumb turned renegade terrorist group member, who is head over heels for Nick (Joe Dempsie), the intense and driven leader. While hunting for clues, Andy has a confidant in Michael Vargas (Jacob Scipio), the FBI handler who's been following her every move. While she finds trust in him, she soon realizes her life has been built on lies.

The series has faced criticism and only boasts middling reviews, but it's watchable and bingeable. Collette brings her usual magic to the screen; the storyline's sense of urgency propels the series. (eight approximately 52-min. episodes) ∆