April 25, 2019 Food & Drink » Picks

Picnic-bench sitting 

By

A trip to Barrelhouse Brewing Co. at Tin City in Paso Robles always puts a smile on my face. On a recent Sunday, I spent an hour lounging on their picnic benches in the sun, sipping a beer, taking it all in as I chatted with my cousin. I use plural (benches) because it was late afternoon, and we moved with the sun. As the shade covered our faces, like cats, we pounced on another sun-dappled spot. She sipped on a Barrelhouse Stout, which she absolutely loved, and I sipped on a Barrelhouse Juicy IPA, which I also absolutely loved, as we took in the aroma of the Javed Kabab Paradise Food Truck. It might have been the perfect ending to a perfect weekend.

Barrlehouse Brewing Co. Brewery and Beer Gardens is located at 3055 Limestone Way in Paso Robles, every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Go get your lounge on. Δ

Editor Camillia Lanham is into weekend lounging, although it doesn't happen very often. Send your favorite dishes to dine on to clanham@newtimesslo.com.

