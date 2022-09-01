Got a News Tip?
September 01, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Photoshop in SLO showcases photographer Karl Kempton in new exhibition 

By

A collection of Oceano-based artist Karl Kempton's dune photographs is currently on display in a new solo exhibit at the Photoshop in San Luis Obispo. The show debuted at the end of August and is scheduled to remain up through the end of September.

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO BY KARL KEMPTON
  • Courtesy Photo By Karl Kempton

Kempton is a poet, visual poet, writer, photographer, publisher, editor, and environmental activist. He has lived in Oceano since 1983, the same year he co-founded the San Luis Obispo Poetry Festival with Kevin Patrick Sullivan.

In press materials, Kempton described the Oceano dunes as a pristine setting "transcended by unspeakable beauty," with remarkable forms and patterns. The location has been the subject of thousands of Kempton's photographs.

Over the summer, some of Kempton's dune photographs were included in the International 2022 Art Expo, held in Granada, Spain, during the first week of July. Three of Kempton's photography books are currently available for sale. To find out more about Kempton's work, visit karlkempton.net.

The Photoshop is located at 1027 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. For more details on the venue, call (805) 543-4025. Δ

