October 20, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Photoshop in SLO extends Karl Kempton's photography exhibit 

By

An exhibition of Oceano-based artist Karl Kempton's dune photographs is currently on display at The Photo Shop in San Luis Obispo, where it debuted at the end of August and was originally scheduled to run through the end of September. Kempton recently announced that the exhibit's stay has been extended through Monday, Nov. 14.

COURTESY PHOTO BY KARL KEMPTON
  Courtesy Photo By Karl Kempton

The exhibit showcases a collection of photographs Kempton has taken at the Oceano dunes over the course of several years. The location has been the subject of thousands of his photographs.

In press materials, Kempton described the Oceano dunes as a pristine setting "transcended by unspeakable beauty," with remarkable forms and patterns.

A resident of Oceano since 1983, Kempton is a poet, visual poet, writer, photographer, publisher, editor, and environmental activist. He's also a co-founder of the San Luis Obispo Poetry Festival. To find out more about Kempton's work, visit karlkempton.net. Δ

