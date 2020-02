The Performing Arts Center (PAC) hosts a screening of photographer and filmmaker Chris Burkard's nature documentary, Under the Arctic Sky, on Friday, Feb. 21, from 6 to 9 p.m. Burkhard will take part in an open Q-and-A discussion after the screening. Tickets to the event range from $35 to $65. For more info, call (805) 548-8700 or visit pacslo.org. The PAC is located at 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. Δ