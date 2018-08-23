Photography by the bay 

The Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay presents a new photography exhibit showcasing the work of photographer Carlo Christian. The exhibit opens Saturday, Sept. 1, and runs through Saturday, Sept. 29. Christian, a Cal Poly grad and chemist, likes to incorporate both human and natural history into his photography. Some of his favorite photography subjects include abandoned buildings and other forgotten spaces.

The gallery is free to attend. There will be an opening reception for Christian's exhibit on Friday, Sept. 14, from 5 to 8 p.m. Call (805) 772-1068 or visit galleryatmarinasquare.com for more information. Δ