Locals already know about Spoon Trade. Some Grover Beachlings may even call it the most wonderful restaurant on the planet. Chef Jacob Town is legend, especially among his culinary peers. He sources ingredients locally and seasonally, changes the menu often, and makes fresh pasta every day. And good news has arrived: Spoon Trade is now open for dinner seven days a week! The dinner menu features fresh seafood, and when I order fish out, I love to try what I don't cook. Sorry salmon, but I get tired of you; you are all I ever buy for home cooking. I've been wooed by Spoon Trade's lovely pan-seared local Petrale sole almondine, a mild white fish, in a delicate, creamy almond brown butter refreshingly flavored with herbs and melted leeks. The dish is accompanied by perfectly roasted baby broccoli. The two large fillets of sole are covered in greens and garnished with blanched slivered almonds. This dish is divine, with flavors of white wine, flat-leaf parsley, and love.

The Spoon Trade is located at 295 West Grand Ave., Grover Beach. Dinner is served seven nights a week, 4 to 9 p.m., brunch Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and happy hour is daily, 4 to 5 p.m. For reservations, call (805) 904-6773. Check the ever-changing menu at thespoontrade.com. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre has found her sole-mate. Send garlic butter to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.