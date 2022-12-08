Petition to oust Paso school board trustee gains traction 

Some Paso Robles residents are tired of the countless controversies that have plagued the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) over the last couple of years. That frustration came to a head on Nov. 10, when a group of parents and community members filed a petition with the County Office of Education to oust board trustee Kenneth Enney, who was recently appointed to fill in the remainder of Chris Bausch's term. The petition came after Enney posted controversial statements about LGBTQ-plus and transgender youth on the conservative PRotect Paso Facebook page.

click to enlarge Photo By Shwetha Sundarrajan

THREE MONTH TENURE Kenney Enney was appointed in October to fill the remainder of Chris Bausch's term, but Enney's time on the Paso school board may come to an end soon due to a petition calling for a special election to fill his position.

"You can't be something you're not, just because you say so and have surgery. ... And bullying of others into saying you are something that you are not violates their rights. LGBTQ is not one big happy, harmonious group," Enney wrote. "Although not reported, many within the LGBQ community reject what is transpiring in our schools, because of the 'T,' ... which is an attempt to recruit and convert children."

The post angered Carey Sue, who organized the petition against Enney.

"These concerns did not start with Mr. Enney, but his rhetoric on social media and in board meetings, was the breaking point for many of us," Sue wrote in an email to the New Times. "He took his oath and immediately began accusing staff in open board sessions and on social media of un-investigated and unfounded allegations driven by national issues not present in PRJUSD."

Sue and several others started the petition to remove Enney from his post on Nov. 2, where it quickly garnered nearly 800 signatures, more than the required 455. The petition was submitted to the County Office of Education eight days later. The signatures were then forwarded to the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder's Office to validate.

County Superintendent James Brescia told New Times that if the petition is deemed legally sufficient, then Enney's position would be terminated and a special election would be called. The certification of signatures is expected to be completed by Dec. 9, which will determine whether the district will have to spend $493,000 to remove Enney from his position.

"Personally, although I hate the thought of wasting MORE taxpayers' money on this, I welcome the challenge. When asked to throw my hat into the ring to fill Chris Bausch's seat, my first question was why not add his vacancy to the Nov. ballot? Answer: District didn't want to spend $500k. So, here we are," Enney wrote in another Facebook post.

Enney defended his previous statements and accused the district's teachers union of supposed involvement.

"The fact that the teachers union has reportedly contributed to make this happen has more to do with my questions regarding finances and support for charter schools and school choice. Charter schools and school choice are a mortal threat to the teacher's unions. I showed Dracula the cross," Enney wrote.

Jim Lynett, executive director of the Paso Robles teachers union, said that the union has decided to take a neutral stance on the matter to allow teachers to make their own decisions.

"And I made it clear that I will support it and will participate. But I don't think that with the division that we have, it's with some of the teachers and school employees that some do [want to participate] and some don't," Lynett said. "So it's a democratic process, and people can participate in it if they choose to."

While Enney thinks that the entire process is "waste of taxpayer money," Lynett thinks otherwise.

"They are willing to lose $200,000 on a pool for the aquatic center and not spend $500,000 on a democratic process," Lynett said. "They are receiving $7.9 million in one-time money, above what they have this year." Δ