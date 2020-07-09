Peoples' Self-Help Housing seeks sculpture concept proposals for new Tiburon Place project 

Peoples' Self-Help Housing is seeking to incorporate a public sculpture project for Tiburon Place, a new residential community of 67 rental units currently in construction. The company, in partnership with SLO County Arts, is now accepting concept submissions for the proposed sculpture, which should be complementary to the architectural character of the Tiburon Place site. Artists are encouraged to submit colorful, detailed proposals that draw inspiration from the site's iron gates, curved parapets, and Spanish style influences.

Artists must be 18 years old or older to be eligible to apply. SLO County Arts is primarily seeking applicants based on the Central Coast, but artists residing elsewhere are welcome to submit proposals. However, judges reserve the right to give priority to artists who reside in SLO County.

Applications should include an initial conceptual drawing (with approximate dimensions of the sculpture), a statement from the artist, the artist's résumé and contact info, three references, and other supplemental items. Proposals are due by Sept. 30. Artists are asked to email application materials to edel.mitchell@artsobispo.org, with "Tiburon Place Sculpture" in the subject line.

SLO County Arts will review each application and notify participating artists, whether they're selected or not, within 30 days after the deadline. A group of selected artists will move forward to Phase 2 of the process, which will include a more detailed proposal and a mandatory presentation in front of the project's representatives. For more info on the public art project, visit artsobispo.org. Δ