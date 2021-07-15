What's it rated? TV-G

OUT FOR A STROLL In Penguin Town on Netflix, narrator Patton Oswald explains how endangered African penguins invade a South African beach town every year to find a mate.

Get ready to die from a cuteness avalanche with Netflix's eight-part nature documentary Penguin Town. Patton Oswald narrates this tale of a beautiful South African town that is home to the endangered and adorable African penguins, which all are working their hardest to find a mate, do the deed, and raise their chicks.

Oswald refers to different groups and pairs with names like "The Bougainvilleas"—a pair whose nest is under a bougainvillea bush, or "Mr. and Mrs. Culvert" for the newly paired couple that finally found a nest spot only to realize they made a rookie mistake and holed up in a culvert that also acts as a thoroughfare for their penguin neighbors. There is also Junior—a studly juvenile that almost doesn't make it through his molt and is taken into a rehabilitation center until he is strong enough to move on.

This series is nothing short of adorable, and you'll find yourself laughing at and cheering for this group of adorable little tuxedos with feet. Just be prepared to get invested in their stories—you won't want to stop watching.

There are threats from the sky and land, whether it's rival penguin groups or the wily mongoose just waiting for mom and dad to leave the nest so it can snatch their eggs. It's oddly riveting to watch these birds bring up the next generation, and this would be a fun family watch with the kids. (eight 25-min. episodes)

