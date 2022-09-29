Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder performers with his supergroup The Earthlings at Vina Robles on Oct. 5 

Eddie Vedder is best known as frontman of '90s grunge superstars Pearl Jam, but his ambitious new solo album Earthling—his third solo record—finds the inveterate rocker delivering memorable anthems with guest appearances by Stevie Wonder, Ringo Starr, and Elton John.

He's now touring with a band that's best described as a supergroup: Chad Smith (drums and percussion) and Josh Klinghoffer (guitar, keys, and backing vocals) both of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, master sessions player Chris Chaney (bass), Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt (guitar), and Glen Hansard (guitar) of The Frames.

SUPER GROUP Eddie Vedder and the Earthlings play Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Oct. 5.

Eddie Vedder and the Earthlings play Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Wednesday, Oct. 5 (7:30 p.m.; $89 to $169.50 at ticketmaster.com).

It's not music, but comedian Bert "The Machine" Kreischer stops at Vina during his Berty Boy Fall Tour on Saturday, Oct. 1 (8 p.m.; $49.50 to $85 at ticketmaster.com). The award-winning comedian, podcast host, and author has a trio of comedy specials on Netflix.

Also, rock superstars Incubus plays Vina Robles next Thursday, Oct. 6 (8 p.m.; $49 to $125 at ticketmaster.com). They've sold 23 million albums and have scored a number of charting singles over their 30-year career.

The Fremont

Downtown SLO's historic Fremont Theater is swinging for the fences again this week with a ton of great shows, starting with Caribbean band Kes this Friday, Sept. 30 (8 p.m., all ages; $30 at seetickets.us). They're one of Trinidad and Tobago's most popular acts, playing soca and the up-tempo party music.

The Emo Night Tour arrives on Saturday, Oct. 1 (8 p.m.; 18-and-older; $17 at seetickets.us), with a DJ spinning the likes of Taking Back Sunday, Fall Out Boy, Panic! At The Disco, My Chemical Romance, and more.

Nuevo flamenco and Spanish music star Benise plays on Sunday, Oct. 2 (7 p.m.; all ages; $31.50 to $99.50 at eventbrite.com), mixing music and dance into a feast for the eyes and ears.

APPLE DOESN'T FALL FAR The Wallflowers, fronted by Bob Dylan's son Jakob, play the Fremont on Tuesday, Oct. 4 (8 p.m.; all ages; $47 to $67 at eventbrite.com)

The Wallflowers play on Tuesday, Oct. 4 (8 p.m.; all ages; $47 to $67 at eventbrite.com). Fronted by Bob Dylan's son Jakob Dylan and formed more than 30 years ago, the group has produced hits like "Bringing Down the Horse" and "Glad All Over"—music that mixes narrative sensibilities, melodic rock, and Jakob's smoky voice.

Hirie brings her island pop sounds to town on Wednesday, Oct. 5 (8 p.m.; all ages; $20 at seetickets.us), with Ballyhoo! and Surfer Girl opening. Pop and reggae all night, baby.

Numbskull and Good Medicine

Ska superstars The English Beat plays Santa Maria's Presqu'ile Winery on Friday, Sept. 30 (7 p.m.; all ages; $30 at goodmedicinepresents.com). Still fronted by Dave Wakeling, the band sounds as good as ever.

Stone Temple Pilots tribute band Core plays The Siren on Friday, Sept. 30 (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; $12 at goodmedicinepresents.com), with Silverchair tribute Neon Freakstomp opening. "Plush," "Interstate Love Song," "Vasoline," "Crackerman," "Tripping on a Hole in a Paper Heart," "Sex Type Thing," "Wicked Garden"—get ready for the hits.

GET SHREDDED Guitar wizard Samantha Fish plays a Numbskull and Good Medicine show at BarrelHouse Brewing on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Guitar shredder Samantha Fish plays BarrelHouse Brewing on Saturday, Oct. 1 (6 p.m.; all ages; $25 presale at goodmedicinepresents.com), with Eric Johanson opening. Fish, an award-winning singer-songwriter and guitarist, delivers combustible riffs and killer vocal work. Country act The Randy Rogers Band plays BarrelHouse Brewing next Thursday, Oct. 6 (6 p.m.; all ages; $27 at goodmedicinepresents.com). With eight studio albums, they have an ever-deepening catalog of great music to draw from.

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers plays The Siren next Thursday, Oct. 6 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $17 presale at goodmedicinepresents.com). "Always passionate, at times profane, Sarah stalks/walks the line between vulnerable and menacing, her voice strong and uneasy, country classic but with contemporary, earthy tension," her bio says.

Also at The Siren

Andrew Hagar and the Midnight Suns play on Thursday, Sept. 29 (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; free). Son of Sammy Hagar, Andrew delivers "smoky rock 'n' roll with a hint of rootsy mystique and a heavy dose of Americana-style reality."

The Purple Ones (An Insatiable Tribute to Prince) returns on Saturday, Oct. 1 (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; $20.50 at eventbrite.com). If you love Prince (and who doesn't?), come on down.

CRISIS MANAGEMENT Cal Poly Arts presents Gabriel Kahane in the Spanos Theatre on Oct. 4, performing songs about domestic concerns against a background of global crisis.

Cal Poly Arts

Now that Cal Poly is back in session, so is their entertainment schedule, which starts with Gabriel Kahane in the Spanos Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 4 (7:30 p.m.; $40 general admission or $15 student at calpolyarts.org). The composer will perform Magnificent Bird, "a chronicle, in story and song, of the final month of an entire year off the internet," according to press materials. "In this intensely personal show, Kahane explores quiet, domestic concerns of marriage, fatherhood, and loss, against the backdrop of a nation and planet in existential crisis."

Aida Cuevas arrives as part of her 45th Anniversary/Yo Creo Que Es Tiempo (I think it's time) tour on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the Performing Arts Center (7:30 p.m.; $32 to $56 at calpolyarts.org or $15 for students). Cuevas, known as the "Queen of Mariachi," is a master of the mariachi "art song."

More music ...

Pacific Records recording artists The Moonjacks play a house concert at The Giraffe House (1218 Bond St., SLO) this Friday, Sept. 30 (6 p.m.: $7 at eventbrite.com). "The Moonjacks are currently the biggest up-and-coming surf-punk rock band out of San Luis Obispo and boast thousands of monthly listeners," according to Pacific Records publicist Andrew Scholnick.

Bakersfield-based reggae band Dub Seeds plays Frog & Peach this Friday, Sept. 30, bringing their "deep, funky bass lines, hard-hitting rhythms, and catchy melodies" to Reggae Night (10 p.m.; 21-and-older).

Boogie blues band The Cliffnotes return to Branch St. Deli in Arroyo Grande this Friday, Sept. 30 (4:30 to 7:30 p.m.), with a "new bass player/background vocalist Long Tall Lizzy D and new high-tech PA," according to bandleader Cliff Stepp. They also play Paso Robles' Halter Ranch Winery on Sunday, Oct. 2 (noon to 3 p.m.).

After a two-year hiatus, Estero Bay Community Radio (aka The Rock) returns with its annual concert fundraiser and silent auction this Saturday, Oct. 1. This all-volunteer, commercial-free radio station is calling their event Rockstock (doors at 5 p.m.; show at 6; all ages; free), with performances by retro roots rockers The Belairs and singer-songwriter Dulcie Taylor. Beer and wine are available, and food vendors will be on hand. Tune into The Rock at 97.3FM in Morro Bay, 107.9FM in the North County, or worldwide online at centralcoastradio.org.

Festival Mozaic presents their 2022-2023 artist-in-residence and celloist Jonah Kim in Songs That Make Us Dance in the Harold J. Miossi CPAC at Cuesta College this Sunday, Oct. 2 (2 p.m.; all ages; $35 at festivalmozaic.org). This show will also include Dominic Cheli (piano), Wei Wang (dancer), Julia Rowe (ballet dancer), and Ryan Lawrence (choreographer). Hear works by Mendelssohn, Grieg, Dvoák, Barber, and more.

The SLO County Jazz Federation presents the soul jazz group 41K on Sunday, Oct. 2, at Mt. Carmel Lutheran Church in SLO (4 p.m.; $30 general, $20 for Jazz Fed members, and $10 for students at my805tix.com). Headlined by Dave Becker on woodwinds and Damon Castillo on guitar and vocals, the band also includes Kristian Ducharme on keyboards, Dylan Johnson on bass, and Daryl Vandruff on drums. Δ

