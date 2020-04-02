Got a News Tip?
April 02, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Pastels USA announces W. Truman Hosner as 2020 judge of awards 

By

Artist W. Truman Hosner has been announced as this year's judge of awards at the 34th annual Pastels USA, an international exhibition co-hosted by the Pastel Society of the West Coast and the Morro Bay Art Association (MBAA).

A native of Detroit, Hosner worked as a professional illustrator for several years after earning his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at Wayne State University. After 17 years of working in commercial art, Hosner became passionate about plein-air painting. His paintings have been featured in museum collections and exhibitions in the U.S., Canada, France, and other countries.

Pastels USA is tentatively scheduled to open at Art Center Morro Bay on June 25 and run through Aug. 2. The jurors of selection for the exhibition were also announced, which include artists Mary Aslin, Brian Bailey, and Julie Freeman. An opening reception for the exhibit is currently set to take place on June 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. Call (805) 772-2504 or visit artcentermorrobay.org for more info. ∆

  |  

