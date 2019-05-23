Got a News Tip?
May 23, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Pastel Artists of the Central Coast holds group show at Atascadero Library 

By

Summer in Pastels, a new art exhibit at Atascadero Library, opens Monday, June 3, and runs through Friday, Aug. 30. This group show features works by members of the Pastel Artists of the Central Coast, including Carolyn Braun, Susan Clark, Linda Smith, Shelley Snow, Ginger Toomer, and Priscilla White.

The featured artists have each created their paintings using their signature medium, a chalklike powdered pigment, rolled into sticks.

An opening reception for the exhibit takes place at the library on Thursday, June 6, at 5 p.m. Guests will be able to meet the artists at the event. Light refreshments will be served.

Call (805) 461-6161 or visit pastelartistsofthecentralcoast.com to find out more. Δ

