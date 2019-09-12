Got a News Tip?
September 12, 2019

Paso Youth Arts presents Hansel and Gretel

Paso Youth Arts presents Hansel and Gretel 

By

The Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation (PRYAF) presents its production of Hansel and Gretel at the Berg Auditorium, starting Friday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. Director Claire Fundaro helms this fairy tale comedy, which features a cast of young actors and runs approximately two hours. The show's sets were designed by Chris Skanes and lighting was provided by Ryan Flores. Performances will take place every Friday (at 7 p.m.) and Saturday (at 2 and 7 p.m.), through Sept. 28.

Admission to Hansel and Gretel is $15 for adults and $10 for students ages 18 and under. Refreshments will be available for purchase before each performance and during intermission. For tickets and more information, call PYRAF at (805) 238-5825 or visit pryaf.org. The Berg Auditorium is located at 3201 Spring St., Paso Robles.

