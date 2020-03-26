Paso teacher offers free art lessons, safety tips through YouTube 

Stormy Capalare, a Virginia Peterson Elementary School teacher, is currently offering free art lessons through her YouTube account. The series is titled Art with Me and includes 26 videos (ideally to last 26 days, with one lesson per day). The videos cover simple, in-home art lessons and activities.

Other videos on Capalare's channel cover health and safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), proactive measures from the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, and general hygiene tips for children and adults. One video, for example, uses visual examples to illustrate how fast germs can spread (using glitter and lotion as an analogy). Capalare hopes to use these kinds of demonstrations to keep children informed in an engaging way.

In other videos, Capalare discusses respecting our resources as well, including tips on water and paper-towel usage. To find Capalare's channel or for more info, search for Stormy Capalare on YouTube. Δ