Paso teacher butts heads with school board, selected County Teacher of the Year 

When Paso Robles High School picked longtime social studies teacher Geoffrey Land as Teacher of the Year, he was surprised—a feeling that continued as his name moved up through the award's ranks.

"I was even more surprised when the [Paso Robles Joint Unified School] District chose me as the District Teacher of the Year, given that there's a good number of schools in the Paso school district," he said. "And when I was chosen as [SLO] County Teacher of the Year, I am a bit uncomfortable, singling out any teacher in what is really inherently a real collaborative profession. But I guess I will accept the honor, if it means more attention can be given to issues of diversity and equity and representation and equality for students."

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Paso Robles Joint Unified School District

ADVOCATING FOR STUDENTS Paso Robles social studies teacher Geoffrey Land was selected as SLO County Teacher of the Year.

Land has been teaching for more than 25 years and advocated for the return of an ethnic studies course to the high school in early 2021. Some district parents and members of the school board called his proposed curriculum "critical race theory," and the discussion that followed caused outcry among other parents and students, who labeled the district as racist against students of color.

The social studies professor has also supported student events such as A Night for DACA Dreamers (April 2018), the first PRHS Baile (March 2022), and the Coming Out Against Hate Forum (October 2021), which took place in the wake of a pride flag incident at the high school. All of the events, he said, were aimed at giving marginalized students a voice.

"I think what motivates me is when I see students developing the courage to speak out to people in power, and to advocate for a place at the decision making table," Land said. "I recognize that if teachers can really celebrate students for who they are and encourage them to express their identities and their views, that this is a better country, better community, better schools, and we're better for it."

He most recently butted heads with the Paso school board over protections for LGBTQ students.

"I don't think that the school board right now, as it currently exists, is sensitive to issues of bullying against LGBTQ students or racism that exists on campus or the many forms of bullying and bigotry that take place directed at students of color and English language learners and undocumented students," Land said. "I think the school board right now is much more interested in fighting imaginary culture wars than in actually strengthening the educational programs and resources at the high school and throughout the district. The school board right now needs to listen to students and take the time to educate themselves about the very real legal obligations they have toward all of their students."

Despite previous conflicts, the district awarded Land with the Teacher of the Year award in May. He was among four other teachers nominated to be in the running for the County Teacher of the Year. According to Thomas Alvarez, chief human resources officer for the SLO County Office of Education, a committee composed of the county superintendent, school district superintendents, the previous year's winner, and Alvarez selected Land.

Now, Land is in the running for California Teacher of the Year.

"They all had impacts to districts and schools—[Land] did a lot with the community and courses he teaches and the impact he has on students. That's what elevated him, his work with the community," Alvarez said. Δ