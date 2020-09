The Dining with the Arts Gala and Auction, an annual fundraiser hosted by the Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation (PRYAF), will be held virtually this year on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 6 to 7 p.m. Auction proceeds and donations raised during this live broadcast will benefit PRYAF's free performing arts and visual arts programming offered each year.

Visit dwta.givesmart.com to pre-register for the event or browse through the auction items. For more details, call (805) 238-5825 or visit pryaf.org. Δ