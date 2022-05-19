Paso Robles Youth Arts Center opens enrollment for summer session 

Enrollment options, class schedule details, and registration info for the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center's summer sessions are currently available to view. The summer session is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 23 and run through Friday, Aug. 5.

"We often get asked: 'Are you open during the summer?' The answer: yes," Ryan Flores, the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center's operations and programs director, said in press materials. "It is important to us to support our students year-round."

Flores added that the summer session includes several types of art classes. For more details on the program, call (805) 238-5825 or visit pryoutharts.org. The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center is located at 3201 Spring St., Paso Robles. Δ