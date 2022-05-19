Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

May 19, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Paso Robles Youth Arts Center opens enrollment for summer session 

By

Enrollment options, class schedule details, and registration info for the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center's summer sessions are currently available to view. The summer session is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 23 and run through Friday, Aug. 5.

"We often get asked: 'Are you open during the summer?' The answer: yes," Ryan Flores, the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center's operations and programs director, said in press materials. "It is important to us to support our students year-round."

Flores added that the summer session includes several types of art classes. For more details on the program, call (805) 238-5825 or visit pryoutharts.org. The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center is located at 3201 Spring St., Paso Robles. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Studios on the Park's Life Refurbished transforms refuse into art Read More

  2. Durand Jones & The Indications bring their sweet soul sounds to the Fremont Theater May 23 and 24 Read More

  3. SLO Women in Film and Television, Central Coast Film Society co-host mixer to celebrate the Royal Theater Read More

  4. Bingeable - Captive Audience Read More

  5. Firestarter is an unnecessary remake Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation