The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center's new Virtual Studio classes begin April 27, and enrollment is open online at pryaf.org. Created as an alternative to the center's regular on-site classes before COVID-19 closures, the Virtual Studio program includes a total of 30 free, youth-oriented visual and performing arts classes.

The program is currently scheduled to run through May 29. For details beyond those available on the center's website, call (805) 238-5825, Ext. 15. Δ