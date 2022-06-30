Paso Robles Youth Arts Center collaborates with The IDEA Project on upcoming Discovery Day event 

The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center will host Discovery Day on Saturday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The venue is partnering with The IDEA Project of San Luis Obispo County to hold the free event, which invites children and families to participate in a wide variety of educational summer activities.

Ryan Flores, operations and programs director of the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center, said in a press release that the two collaborating organizations are aiming "to give our community youth a very memorable summer experience."

"The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center believes that creativity, quality education, and community involvement is the heartbeat of its success," Flores said.

The mission of The IDEA Project of San Luis Obispo County is "to fuel the intellectual curiosity of children," according to the release.

"Being able to gather in person to learn and explore together is what The IDEA Project is all about," Molliann Jones, president and CEO of The IDEA Project, said in the release. "As an organization, we are passionate about driving the development of self-confident and self-motivated learners, fostering curiosity through hands-on discovery."

Although admission to the event is free, attendees are asked to make reservations at projectidea.org/discoveryday. Rib Line Catering will be serving lunch plates, available for purchase, during the event.

Each plate includes a lemon herb or barbecue chicken option, macaroni and cheese, and salad. Proceeds from the lunch sale will support future programming and events organized by The IDEA Project.

To find out more about the upcoming Discovery Day event, call (805) 238-5825 or visit pryoutharts.org. The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center is located at 3201 Spring St., Paso Robles. Δ