Paso Robles teacher creates free online art lessons, perfect for the quarantine 

Stormy Capalare would normally be in her Virginia Peterson Elementary School classroom where she works as a transitional-kinder teacher, but like most of us, she's instead at home with her two boys, trying to keep them busy in these trying times. Capalare is also the art teacher for Centennial Park, and a certified Positive Discipline Instructor who conducts parenting workshops. In other words, for frazzled parents trying to keep their kids busy and learning during lockdown, she's a knight in shining armor who's ready to guide your kids through some fun art projects—26 to be exact, one for each letter of the alphabet.

"Earlier in March, I released YouTube videos for parents and teachers—'How to talk with kids about the coronavirus,' 'How to wash your hands,' and a 'How germs spread activity,' where I demonstrated how germs are spread using glitter and hand lotion," Capalare explained during an email exchange. "The online free art classes started at the beginning of uncertain times. I was talking to a teacher friend and she suggested creating art videos. My boys got excited—they love art—and my oldest asked to be in them, and my youngest added that he thought it would bring people so much joy. So we got started.

"We committed to 26 days of fun arts and crafts projects designed for my students, their families, and friends," she said.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Stormy Capalare

MAKE ART WITH STORMY Paso Robles' Virginia Peterson Elementary School transitional-kinder teacher Stormy Capalare is posting free online art lessons on YouTube to help get you and your kids through the quarantine.

Capalare and her sons decided that each video would contain the following: It would be based on a letter, for instance "A is for alligator," and there would be a couple of kid-friendly jokes, some fun facts about the art subject, and a daily gratitude affirmation—in other words sharing something for which they are grateful that happened in the past 24 hours.

She spread the word to her students, friends, and family with a post: "During this challenging time, it seems as though the need to stay in our homes in isolation is greatly increasing. I can only imagine the degree of challenges and hardship this has created for so many families. As an attempt to lessen the feeling of loneliness and isolation, I will be posting art lessons that hopefully will provide an at-home activity that families can add to their daily schedule."

The post went on to explain that the art lessons are good for all ages, and each self-contained lesson lets participants jump in and start drawing right away: "All you need is something to draw with, some paper, and any coloring supplies: paint, pastels, markers, crayons, or color pencils."

Simply subscribe to Capalare's YouTube channel, which is free. You can also share the work you or your kids create, as well as your daily gratitude, at facebook.com/ArtWithMe.Stormy/. Each lesson is between 10 and 20 minutes long. For instance, the day seven lesson focused on "F is for Frankenstein," and it ran just under 11 minutes and showed how to draw Frankenstein's monster's face in a cute and cartoony way.

click to enlarge Screenshot Of Youtube

VIRTUAL TEACHER Stormy Capalare is posting 26 art lessons on YouTube during the COVID-19 pandemic. See what you can craft with your kids.

"I'm at home with my boys," Capalare wrote, "and the art videos have been such a wonderful gift. People from near and far have been sending us videos and pictures of them watching our videos and the art they created. Some have even shared their daily gratitude and have gifted their art in the form of cards.

"I continue to create parenting and educator videos, too, but a big focus, for now, is the commitment of one art video a day," Capalare added. "Some days we post bonus art videos—'How to make a Harry Potter wand,' 'How to make a paper airplane'—and the videos can be accessed at any time. If people subscribe to our YouTube channel, they'll get notified when we post a new video. We hope this continues to bring people joy."

Just for the record, what kind of vehicle does Frankenstein's creature drive? A monster truck, of course! Δ

