December 09, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Paso Robles' Studios on the Park presents annual winter exhibition, Handcrafted for the Holidays 

By

More than 20 artists and crafters are featured in Handcrafted for the Holidays, an annual group exhibition at Studios on the Park in Paso Robles. This year's event premiered at the end of November and is scheduled to remain on display through the beginning of January 2022. The exhibit showcases a variety of handmade media, including jewelry, ceramics, glass, woodwork, silk, paper goods, knitwear, mosaics, candles, glass, ornaments, caramels, wall art, and more.

A portion of the event's sales proceeds will support arts programming for children, teens, and adults, offered at Studios on the Park. One of the nonprofit's current programs that the exhibition benefits is Kids Art Smart, which serves Northern SLO County elementary and middle school students.

To find out more about Handcrafted for the Holidays, call (805) 238-9800 or visit studiosonthepark.org. Studios on the Park is located at 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles, and is open Sunday through Thursday, from noon to 4 p.m., and every Friday and Saturday, from noon to 9 p.m. Δ

