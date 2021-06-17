Paso Robles Recreation Center hosts Mosaic Rocks workshop 

Creative Me Time presents its next Mosaic Rocks workshop at the Paso Robles Recreation Center on June 28, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Participants of this class will design and decorate their own colorful mosaic rock to add as a fun accent to their yard or garden, or give away as a creative gift.

Admission to the workshop is $40, which includes all materials and tools needed to complete the project, including broken plate pieces, baubles, and other items. Attendees will be able to choose from several different mosaic patterns during this class.

For more info, call (805) 237-3988 or visit creativemetime.com. The Paso Robles Recreation Center is located at 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles. Δ