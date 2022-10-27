Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

October 27, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Paso Robles Library Foundation receives $100,000 donation 

By
click to enlarge FILE PHOTO COURTESY OF THE PASO ROBLES CITY LIBRARY
  • File Photo Courtesy Of The Paso Robles City Library

The Paso Robles Library Foundation recently accepted a $100,000 donation from the estate of Elizabeth Van Steenwyk, a longtime library advocate, local businesswoman, and prolific author of more than 75 children's books.

Per Van Steenwyk's wishes, the funds will be used to expand the Paso Robles City Library's juvenile print and ebook collections, according to the foundation.

"Elizabeth's gift is a testament to her support of literacy and access to information in our community," foundation Community Services Director Angelica Fortin said in a press release. "We are grateful for her generosity."

Visit prlibraryfoundation.com for more details. Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Santa Ynez Chumash tribal member helms Spirit Rangers, a new animated Netflix series Read More

  2. Luckiest Girl Alive is one woman's story of confronting her tragic past Read More

  3. Chicago hip-hop, reggae, jazz, and soul ensemble The LowDown Brass Band plays The Siren on Oct. 22 Read More

  4. Photoshop in SLO extends Karl Kempton's photography exhibit Read More

  5. Andor Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation