Paso Robles Library Foundation receives $100,000 donation 

The Paso Robles Library Foundation recently accepted a $100,000 donation from the estate of Elizabeth Van Steenwyk, a longtime library advocate, local businesswoman, and prolific author of more than 75 children's books.

Per Van Steenwyk's wishes, the funds will be used to expand the Paso Robles City Library's juvenile print and ebook collections, according to the foundation.

"Elizabeth's gift is a testament to her support of literacy and access to information in our community," foundation Community Services Director Angelica Fortin said in a press release. "We are grateful for her generosity."

Visit prlibraryfoundation.com for more details. Δ