Paso Robles gives an update on Grand View tenant aid and long-term housing shortage solutions 

In collaboration with local housing organizations, businesses, and other agencies within SLO County, Paso Robles announced an interim housing plan for Grand View Apartments tenants at the Oct. 29 City Council meeting. The council also adopted an urgency ordinance to temporarily prohibit the conversion of houses to nonresidential uses in order to meet a state mandate.

NEXT STEPS As Grand View tenants to prepare to leave the slum-like conditions of the apartment complex, the city of Paso Robles continues to work towards short- and long-term housing solutions for them.

"It's really to ensure that throughout this entire period they have not only housing that's clean, habitable, and meets their needs in the near-term, but they also have a progression to ensure they have long-term housing well into the future that allows them to stay residents of Paso Robles," City Manager Tom Frutchey said at the meeting. "Because these are Paso Robles residents, they are our people."

Frutchey told New Times the city's building division staff in collaboration with SLO County Public Health Department conducted an inspection of 16 units within the complex on Oct. 23 that lead to a notice of violation.

The violation requires the owners of the complex to fumigate or treat the five buildings for vermin infestation by Nov. 4. While the fumigation takes place, which is estimated to last three to four days, Frutchey said the city has spoken to local hotels to house some of the residents temporarily.

In an effort to provide another option for brief housing accommodations while the owners comply with the violation, Frutchey said County Superintendent of Schools James Brescia offered to open Rancho El Chorro Outdoor School. The San Luis Obispo Regional Transit Authority would provide bus service for tenants who don't have transportation to take tenants to work or their children to school.

Frutchey said the city is also working with an exterminator to treat the tenants' belongings so everything can be pest free.

The city started the process of updating its housing element for the 2019-28 reporting period that will be reviewed and certified by the California Department of Housing and Community Development by December 2020.

In order to comply with the State Housing Law, a program established to ensure affordable housing availability, Paso Robles is required to provide sufficient land in its general plan and zoning code that could potentially be used to build affordable housing.

To meet the state requirements, the city unanimously approved an urgency ordinance to temporarily bar building and demolition permits from converting residential housing to non-residential uses.

With this effort, the city can retain the housing to meet the state's Regional Housing Needs Allocation and address the harms to public safety, health, and welfare that would occur from a lack of affordable housing.

The ordinance will be in effect until Dec. 13, 2020, unless extended by the council. Another public hearing on the ordinance is slated for Dec. 3. Δ