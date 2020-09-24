Paso Robles' Estrella Warbirds Museum hosts annual Fall Swap Meet 

This year's annual Estrella Warbirds Museum Fall Swap Meet takes place on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. A collection of vintage cars, military vehicles, and tractors will be on display and available for sale along with a variety of automobile, motorcycle, airplane, and boat parts and maintenance equipment. The event will also feature home items and appliances, such as ceiling fans, lawn mowers, chainsaws, tools, and more.

General admission is $5 (children ages 6 and under get in for free). The museum's regular displays and exhibits will be open for swap meet attendees to view for no additional charge, starting at 10 a.m.

According to the museum, special COVID-19 procedures will be followed during the event in order to protect guests, sellers, volunteers, and staff. Masks are required and social distancing will be advised.

The release also states that the museum is still accepting applications from those who wish to sell items at the swap meet. The fee to rent a space ranges from $30 to $35. The museum is also accepting donations to be sold during the event. To donate or register as a seller, visit ewarbirds.org. Call the museum directly at (805) 238-9317 or the event's manager at (831) 238-1278 for more details. Proceeds from the swap meet will benefit the museum's programming.

The Estrella Warbirds Museum is located at 4251 Dry Creek Road, Paso Robles. The museum's regular operating hours are Thursday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Δ