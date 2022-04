A new solo art exhibit debuted at the Paso Robles City Library during the first weekend of April and is scheduled to remain on display through the remainder of the month. This colorful showcase highlights a collection of art quilts created by Jeanne Aird, who utilized a variety of quilting techniques to create her work.

Admission to view the exhibit is free. Call (805) 237-3870 to find out more about the show. The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring St., Paso Robles. Δ