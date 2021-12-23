Got a News Tip?
December 23, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Paso Robles City Library hosts virtual group discussion of novelist Kristin Hannah's Winter Garden 

By

The Library Book Group of the Paso Robles City Library hosts its first meeting of 2022 on Thursday, Jan. 20, from 6 to 7 p.m. Participants of this Zoom meeting are invited to discuss Winter Garden, a novel by Kristin Hannah, which follows two estranged sisters who are reunited after their father becomes fatally ill. On his deathbed, the father tells his daughters a story from his own life, which helps to enlighten the pair on their mother's mysterious past.

The book is available for free to members of the Black Gold Library System, as an eBook on the OverDrive digital platform. Admission to join the Zoom meeting is free, but pre-registration is required. Call (805) 237-3870 or email kchristiansen@prcity.com for additional details. For more info on Winter Garden and its author, visit kristinhannah.com.

The Paso Robles City Library is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is located at 1000 Spring St., Paso Robles. Δ

