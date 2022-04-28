Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

April 28, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Paso Robles City Library hosts upcoming discussion on Everything Is Illuminated 

By

The public is welcome to participate in a Zoom discussion of Jonathan Safran Foer's novel, Everything is Illuminated, on Thursday, May 19, from 6 to 7 p.m. This virtual book talk is led by the Paso Robles City Library. Pre-registration for the event is required. The novel is available in various formats through the Black Gold Library System, and is recommended for ages 16 and older.

Call (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com to register for the discussion or find out more about the program. The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring St., Paso Robles. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Needtobreathe brings their lush and soulful rock sounds to Vina Robles Read More

  2. Central Coast Film Society recognizes winners of third annual Student Showcase Read More

  3. Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters play BarrelHouse Brewing on April 27th Read More

  4. You Resemble Me screens as part of the SLOIFF Read More

  5. Wax and paint converge into art from international artists at Art Center Morro Bay Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation