Paso Robles City Library hosts upcoming discussion on Everything Is Illuminated 

The public is welcome to participate in a Zoom discussion of Jonathan Safran Foer's novel, Everything is Illuminated, on Thursday, May 19, from 6 to 7 p.m. This virtual book talk is led by the Paso Robles City Library. Pre-registration for the event is required. The novel is available in various formats through the Black Gold Library System, and is recommended for ages 16 and older.

Call (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com to register for the discussion or find out more about the program. The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring St., Paso Robles. Δ