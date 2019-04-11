Paso Robles Children's Museum installs new solar energy system 

The Paso Robles Children's Museum received a donation of more than $12,000 from A.M. Sun Solar, a Paso Robles-based solar installation company. The donation was presented to the museum's board of directors during Free Family Play Day, which featured solar themed crafts and educational exhibits, on Saturday, March 30.

The event was held to celebrate the museum's newly installed solar energy system, which consists of 44 solar panels. The new system will offset 100 percent of the museum's electricity usage and free up funds to install new exhibits. Adam Scorby, the solar consultant for the project, also donated his commission of $2,000 back to the museum.

"We really appreciate everything A.M. Solar has done for us and this donation is the frosting on the cake," Jennifer Smith, executive director of the Paso Robles Children's Museum, said in a press release. "We know how important renewable energy is and we look forward to using our new solar system to help educate the next generation." Δ