Paso Robles book club discusses The Calculating Stars 

The Paso Robles City Library hosts its next adult book group on Wednesday, June 19, from 7 to 8 p.m. The book of discussion will be author Mary Robinette Kowal's The Calculating Stars. The plot revolves around a radically accelerated effort to colonize space after a meteorite obliterates most of the United States' East Coast.

Admission to the group is free, and registration is not required. The club meets once a month and is open to readers ages 16 and over. The library is located at 1000 Spring St., Paso Robles. Call (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library for more information. Δ