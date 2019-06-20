Paso Robles artists bring two- and three-dimensional pieces to life 

While some artists are obsessed with making two-dimensional art look three-dimensional, Paso Robles artist Nancy Vest simply prefers to make art that is actually three-dimensional.

"I've made paintings that look three-dimensional, but it doesn't do a lot for me," Vest said. "I prefer to do sculpture and assemblage."

Vest's artwork is currently on display at Studios on the Park as part of the Paso Robles Art Association's Perspectives show. The exhibit shares artists' take on the magic that is line, shade, tone, and subject matter.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Nancy Vest

THROWBACK Paso Robles artist Nancy Vest's three-dimensional piece, World Explorer, takes inspiration from the times when she'd play with paper dolls as a child.

Vest's piece, World Explorer, is made of wood, pieces of map, fabric, and a shadow box. It shows a boxer-clad paper-doll man in the center surrounded by a plethora of map-inspired outfit options and a few actually rolled-up maps as well. It was originally made for the Mapped Out show, also on display at Studios on the Park, but it found its home in the Perspectives show instead.

"I'm kind of old and I can remember paper dolls as a child," Vest said. "It was kind of creative because you could make clothes for your doll out of anything."

Vest takes her inspiration for her art from, well, just about everything. She describes her work as eclectic.

click to enlarge Image Courtesy Of Roberta Fisher

POINT OF VIEW The Idea, a painting by Roberta Fisher, is just one of many works of two- and three-dimensional art on display as part of the Paso Robles Art Association's Perspectives show.

"I like art shows where they give you a theme," she said. "I like having a direction to go in. Artists are trying to make things they find interesting, but people see what they want when they look at art. It's fun to see where their minds go."

While Vest currently focuses on working in sculpture and assemblage, she's dabbled in several other media over the years. In addition to painting, Vest also used to make jewelry, glass art, sculpted busts, and guitars.

"It seems my attention span is very short," Vest said. "I like to go into different areas."

Overall, Vest wants viewers of the show to take a different perspective home when they finish looking at her art.

"I hope that it's fun and whimsical," Vest said. "I want to make things that make people happy." Δ

Arts Writer Ryah Cooley wants to turn the whole thing upside down. Contact her at rcooley@newtimesslo.com.