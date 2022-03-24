Paso Robles Art in the Park showcases more than 130 artists 

A large group of artists and crafters will be showcasing their work at Paso Robles Art in the Park, a two-day event that takes place at the Downtown City Park on Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, April 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This popular group exhibition offers its featured artisans "a high quality outdoor setting to display and sell their wares to an appreciative audience," according to the Art in the Park website. Visit pasoroblesartinthepark.com to find out more about the event.Δ